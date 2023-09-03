Search

India beat Pakistan in Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier final

Web Desk 10:48 AM | 3 Sep, 2023
India vs Pakistan
Misfortune shadowed Pakistan’s hockey team on Saturday as they were defeated by India in a penalty shootout during the final of the Asia Hockey5s World Cup Qualifier held in Salalah, Oman.

During the shootout, Pakistani players were unable to convert any of their penalties, while their Indian counterparts successfully scored two out of two, ultimately clinching the championship in a thrilling match that saw a total of eight goals.

Nevertheless, Pakistan secured the silver medal by finishing as the tournament’s runners-up.

In the early moments of the match, Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman netted the opening goal for his team in the 5th minute, only to have Jugraj Singh from India equalize just two minutes later.

The Blues took the lead in the 10th minute with Maninder Singh finding the back of the net, but once again, Pakistan quickly responded, leveling the game just three minutes after India’s goal.

The first half concluded with a 3-2 lead in Pakistan’s favor as Zikriya Hayat scored another goal for his side just moments before the halftime whistle.

The second half witnessed three more goals, with Arshad Liaquat scoring for Pakistan in the 19th minute. However, India’s Mohammad Raheel netted a brace in the second half, ensuring that the match ended in a draw.

Following the final whistle, Mohammad Murtaza and Arshad took the penalties for Pakistan but were unable to convert.

Meanwhile, Maninder and Gujrot Singh were the successful penalty takers for India, with the latter delivering the winning shot.

Pakistan’s captain, Rana Abdul Waheed, emerged as the tournament’s top-scorer with an impressive tally of 27 goals, while goalkeeper Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan was recognized as the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

Both Pakistan and India have secured their spots in the 2024 Hockey5s World Cup, scheduled to be held in Muscat, Oman.

