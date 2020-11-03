Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted land back from wife
Associated Press of Pakistan
09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted land back from wife
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on a man for demanding the return of property given to his wife as a gift.

The court ruled that it was reprehensible to drag the mother of his children and the sick wife in the courts without cause.

Justice Shahid Waheed passed the orders while dismissing a civil revision filed by Muhammad Riaz, resident of Mandi Bahauddin, for recovery of land gifted by him to his wife in 1995.

As per judgement issued here on Tuesday, the petitioner through his plea submitted that he approached a trial court for the recovery of 56 kanals land gifted by him to his wife in 1995. He submitted that the trial court dismissed his plea. He pleaded with the court to set aside the verdict of the trial court and issued directions for transfer of property on his name.

He claimed that his wife got the property transferred in her name through fraud and conspiracy. The petitioner made the Collector, Tehsildar, Patwari and his wife a party in Civil Revision.

The court ruled that the petitioner could not prove the allegations of conspiracy, fraud and collusion. The petitioner voluntarily and consciously gave the land to his wife as a gift but the acquisition of the land 16 years after the transfer of the land to the wife is malicious, it added. The judgment further stated that it was reprehensible for the petitioner to drag the mother of his children and his sick wife to the courts. The court dismissed the civil revision, ordering the petitioner to pay a fine of hundred thousand rupees.

More From This Category
ADB, Pakistan sign $2 million grant agreement to ...
01:29 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
US braces for election turmoil as voters head to ...
12:58 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted ...
09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
2.03% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2020 ...
07:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab Prison ...
07:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
FC soldier martyred in terrorist attack near ...
06:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr