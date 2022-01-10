TAPMAD to live stream PSL 7 edition for it’s cricket fans

KARACHI – Tapmad, Pakistan's leading on demand video streaming platform with High-Quality live streaming, is all set to live stream the matches of seventh season of Pakistan Super League, on its digital mediums without advertisements for its subscribers.

Tapmad has acquired the rights to digital broadcast in HD format from PCB in the recently held bid. Tapmad has been the digital streaming partner of PSL since its first season, and is known for its HD quality and smooth streaming throughout the season, making it as a preferred choice for viewers. To add more to it, this year, Tapmad is offering new users with one-week free trial to stream the HBL PSL 7 season, before having to pay the full subscription price.

Commenting on the occasion, Yassir Pasha CEO Tapmad, said “Tapmad is proud to be streaming PSL for the seventh consecutive year. Our subscribers will now be able to stream the entire HBL PSL 7 season live in HD and Ad Free exclusively on Tapmad. So now one can enjoy the PSL season anywhere, anytime, and through any device, be it on web, on phone, or on a Smart TV, in HD and Ad. In addition we have both, an iOS and an Android app, along with the option to cast the player from your mobile directly onto any Smart TV”

Pakistan is known as a predominantly cricket-obsessed country, and the nation fully embraces cricket like no other sport. The COVID-19 pandemic has made physically attending the matches difficult and the demand for online live-streaming has seen a significant rise. However, the HD streams come with the multitudes of advertisements, in addition to the internet speed and bandwidth limitations that results in constant buffering and poor quality of streaming;

The new users can avail the one-week free trial offer, and subscribe by signing in to the Tapmad App, on Android or iOS, and enjoy the high quality streaming experience, at their ease.