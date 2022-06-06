Team Pakistan reaches Multan for West Indies series

LAHORE – Pakistan team has arrived in Multan while West Indies is scheduled to fly in today (Monday) for three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The matches will start on Wednesday, marking the return of international cricket to the City of Saints after more than 14 years.

International cricket remained away from the South Asian country for over six years after terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009. With combined efforts of PCB and the government, Pakistan successfully hosted editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) that brought many foreign players to the country. Recently, it hosted several international teams including Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.

West Indies were to play three Twenty20Is and three ODIs during the December tour but their stay was shortened due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

The MCS has been host to some memorable contests since it first staged an international match in 2001 when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 264 run in a Test that began on 29 August. The three ODIs between Pakistan and the West Indies promise to add more to the legacy of the iconic venue.

The Multan Cricket Stadium, boasting a capacity of 25,000, is located off Vehari Road, in the suburbs of Multan. The stadium plays host to country’s top-level domestic cricket regularly.

The most recent high-profile cricket matches here were the three HBL Pakistan Super League matches in February 2020. Multan Sultans, the home side, won all the games, defeating Peshawar Zalmi (by six wickets), Karachi Kings (by 52 runs) and Quetta Gladiators (by 30 runs).