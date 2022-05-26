Pakistan-West Indies ODI series shifted to Multan amid political unrest
Share
LAHORE – The One Day International series between Green Shirts and Windies is likely to take place as per schedule however the venue has been shifted to Multan from Rawalpindi in wake of political unrest.
The three-match series, which is part of the ICC World Cup Super League, was initially scheduled to be played last year in December though it was postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak in the visitors’ camp.
Meanwhile, the venue has been changed from Rawalpindi to Multan on advise of the federal government.
West Indies are scheduled to arrive on June 5 and both squads will be provided foolproof security during the series.
Pakistan Cricket Board will formally announce its decision about the change of venue in the evening.
Pakistan announce squad for West Indies ODI series 02:16 PM | 23 May, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan cricket selectors on Monday named the squad for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ...
The development comes after defiant PTI leader Imran Khan gave a six-day ultimatum to the Sharif-led coalition government to dissolve the assemblies and announce an election.
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Effects of severe heat wave on crops in Pakistan06:17 PM | 11 May, 2022
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
-
- PM Shehbaz rejects Imran's demand for early polls, says govt will ...06:15 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Fans share their dance videos to celebrate Ali Zafar’s hit song ...05:50 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Haier Pakistan all set to make a mark in Djibouti - exporting ...05:22 PM | 26 May, 2022
-
-
- Hassan Ahmed apologises to Aiman Khan for his harsh comments04:00 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Aima Baig gears up for her London concert03:28 PM | 26 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022