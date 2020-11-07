Maulana Tariq Jameel gives key advices to PTI’s outspoken leader Fayyazul Hassan Chohan
LAHORE - Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel and Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan held a meeting on Saturday when former gave useful advices to the lawmaker.
Cleric advised Chohan, who has recently been given new portfolio after being removed as provincial information minister, about rights of prisoners and state responsibilities.
During the meeting, the minister inquired about Maulana Tariq Jameel’s health.
Chohan in his statement said, “Islam ensures self-respect, education, mental and physical health, and religious freedom of prisoners.
On November 3, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was removed from the post of information minister and he was given the new portfolio.
The Punjab government had appointed Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as special assistant to chief minister on information.
