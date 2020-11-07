Iqbal Day — Holiday announced on November 9

SIALKOT – Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

District administration has also issued the formal official notification of the local holiday.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9th 1877 and had played a crucial role in the success of Pakistan Movement. He died on April 21, 1938.