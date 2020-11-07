Iqbal Day — Holiday announced on November 9
Associated Press of Pakistan
05:46 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Iqbal Day — Holiday announced on November 9
Share

SIALKOT – Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari has announced a local holiday on November 9 (Monday) in Sialkot district on the occasion of Iqbal Day, the birth anniversary of poet of the East-- Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal.

District administration has also issued the formal official notification of the local holiday.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born on November 9th 1877 and had played a crucial role in the success of Pakistan Movement. He died on April 21, 1938.

More From This Category
Pakistan woman constrained in India for two years ...
09:17 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Protest rally demands govt to declare Punjabi ...
08:43 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University ...
07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing ...
07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Everyone in Punjab to get Rs1m health insurance ...
07:01 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch quit PML-N ...
06:25 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anne Hathaway apologizes after backlash over ‘The Witches’ portrayal of limb ...
05:10 PM | 7 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr