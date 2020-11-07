Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch quit PML-N over Nawaz Sharif’s anti-army tirade
Share
QUETTA –Two key leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan on publicly announced to quit the party, expressing reservations over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s move to hit institutions.
Abdul Qadar Baloch and Sanaullah Zehri announced their decision while addressing supporters in Quetta where they also complained about unfair treatment meted out by the party to Balochistan.
Baloch in his address said that the PML-N supremo had attempted to sow a seed of revolt inside the army, adding that he could not be part of any part that slams army.
He revealed that the decision to leave the party was taken after the PDM’s rally in Quetta, adding that they were barred from attending the rally by the PML-N leadership.
Baloch talking about his decision to join any party said that it will be decided after consultation.
Sanaullah Zehri also hit out at the Nawaz Sharif for targeting Pakistan Army in his speeches.
He announced his resignation from PML-N’s Central Executive Committee, adding that if he was deseated, he will go for elections.
“From now on we have no link with Nawaz Sharif,” he said, adding that a decision to resign from National Assembly will be taken after consultation.
- Pakistan woman constrained in India for two years returns home09:17 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Protest rally demands govt to declare Punjabi compulsory subject in ...08:43 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Second Covid-19 wave — Punjab University implements work from home ...07:18 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Islamabad bank manager caught sexually harassing female staff07:15 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Everyone in Punjab to get Rs1m health insurance by 2021: PM Imran07:01 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Johnny Depp forced to resign from Fantastic Beasts franchise01:35 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Maya Ali pens heartfelt note for mother12:36 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- #FashionInspiration: Top 5 Instagram looks of the week12:02 PM | 7 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020