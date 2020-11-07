Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan on Saturday defeated Zimbabwe by six wickets in first T20 match of the series played at Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Zimbabwe had set a target of 157 runs for host team and it was easily achieved by Pakistan at the loss of four wickets.

Babar Azam remained prominent with 82 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first in the first match of three-match T20 series.

Pakistan T20 Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Qadir, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Wahab Riaz, Zafar Gohar.

Zimbabwe T20 Squad

Chamu Chibhabha (C), Ryan Burl, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Faraz Akram, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Sean Williams.

Schedule for the Pak vs Zim T20I series:

7 Nov – 1st T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)

8 Nov – 2nd T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)

10 Nov – 3rd T20I, Pindi Stadium (3:30pm)

