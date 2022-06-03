First high performance Tennis training camp inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE – Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz inaugurated the first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah on Thursday evening.

Former Secretary Sports Punjab Rao Iftikhar Ahmed, Chairman Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), Chief Sports Consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz), Zahid Zafar Finance Secretary PLTA, Col (R) Asif Dar, Ashfaq Chohan and other officials as well as top tennis coaches, top ranked players and their families were also present on this occasion.

As many as top 32 players from across the country are participating in the month-long High Performance Training Camp being sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills and conducted by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association in cooperation with Sports Board Punjab (SBP).

Former Davis Cupper and SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik is supervising the training sessions at the High Performance Tennis Training Camp. Pakistan's longest-serving national champion Aqeel Khan, Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan, former Pakistan champions Yasir Khan and Ahmed Babar are also imparting training to top three players of all categories including men, women and juniors from Under-8 to Under-18.

PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik thanked Sports Board Punjab for their support in accommodating the camp coaches and outstation players and also for providing them facilities and food. "I am also thankful to Secretary Sports Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan for their cooperation in conducting the first-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2022 that will help the future tennis stars in the long run.

"I am also grateful to Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills, for taking this initiative for having High performance Tennis Training Camp for the first time ever for the promotion of tennis in Pakistan.

He also lauded the services of PLTA Chairman Rao Iftikhar Ahmad for the promotion of tennis in Punjab, which is now bearing fruits as Punjab players have started excelling at national and international levels.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz on this occasion announced that the Sports Board Punjab will provide playing kits, rackets and other equipment to the participants of the camp. “The preparation of practice courts will be completed next month at the State-of-the-Art Tennis Stadium in Nishtar Park Sports Complex. We are planning to hold an international tennis tournament at the SBP's Tennis Stadium after the completion of practice courts.”

The Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab also said that new talent will emerge from High Performance Tennis Training Camp. “Young players should take maximum benefit from the vast experience of top coaches, who are capable of transforming them into true champions. The coaches are keen to prepare these youngsters for international tennis tournaments and hopefully, these talented kids will soon start winning international laurels for the country," he added.