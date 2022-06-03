Laila Zuberi talks 'good and bad' about Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat

Pakistan TV actress Laila Zuberi has worked in many drama serials and is quite popular for her memorable roles and great acting skills.

This time around, the veteran actress made headlines as she commented on Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat in her latest interview with Sheikh Qasim.

Talking about the Humsafar star, the Sabaat actor said, “I won’t say that Mahira is a good actress but she is a complete package, she has a class.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Moreover, Zuberi also shared her views on the Load Wedding actress, “Mehwish Hayat has done a lot with her face, she was prettier before her surgeries, she used to look good.”

On the work front, Mehwish Hayat will next be seen in London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan. Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.