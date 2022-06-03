Pakistan issues Hajj 2022 flights schedule
Web Desk
09:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Pakistan issues Hajj 2022 flights schedule
Source: ???????????????????????????????? (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued Hajj flights schedule on Friday.

According to the ministry, the first flight under the Road to Makkah project would take off on June 6 from the federal capital.

More than 32,000 intending pilgrims would proceed for Hajj through 106 flights, it added.

A total of 42 flights would take off from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project, while the flights schedule has been displayed on the ministry's official website.

Intending pilgrims are asked to get their biometric verification done from the nearest Aitamad Center as per schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Hajj visas, air tickets, and wristbands' collection.

PIA to start Hajj flights from June 6 02:04 PM | 31 May, 2022

KARACHI – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced its  flight operation for this ...

More From This Category
Eighth polio case reported in North Waziristan ...
10:19 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Gwadar Eastbay Expressway
08:47 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Petrol price hike: Netizens lash out at govt on ...
04:20 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Transporters raise fare by 20% as petroleum ...
02:08 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta on day-long visit
10:32 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against ...
10:23 AM | 3 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan-born American miniature artist Shazia Sikander awarded Japan's Fukuoka Prize
09:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr