Pakistan issues Hajj 2022 flights schedule

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony issued Hajj flights schedule on Friday.

According to the ministry, the first flight under the Road to Makkah project would take off on June 6 from the federal capital.

More than 32,000 intending pilgrims would proceed for Hajj through 106 flights, it added.

سرکاری #حج سکیم کا فلائٹ شیڈول ویب سائٹ پر آویزاں، موبائل میسج بھی جاری۔ عازمین دیے گئے شیڈول پر سختی سے عملدرآمد کریں۔ بائیو میٹرک، ویکسین، کوویڈ پی سی آر ٹیسٹ کروا کر پاسپورٹ، ٹکٹ، شناختی لاکٹ، ریسٹ بینڈ حاصل کریں۔ اپنے متعلقہ حاجی کیمپوں سے رابطہ رکھیں۔https://t.co/BGHjaPDsbD pic.twitter.com/5Brfp4IOcx — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) June 3, 2022

A total of 42 flights would take off from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project, while the flights schedule has been displayed on the ministry's official website.

Intending pilgrims are asked to get their biometric verification done from the nearest Aitamad Center as per schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Hajj visas, air tickets, and wristbands' collection.