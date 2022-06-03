PM Shehbaz inaugurates Gwadar Eastbay Expressway
08:47 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates Gwadar Eastbay Expressway
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says his government is committed for the progress and prosperity of southwestern Balochistan.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gwadar Eastbay Expressway and groundbreaking of seven other development projects in Gwadar on Friday, the premier emphasized the need to work on war-footings for the development of the city terming it vital for the bright future of the country.

A component of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the 6-lane Eastbay Expressway would connect the Gwadar Port with Karachi through the Makran Coastal Highway.

He further said that the coalition government has announced a relief package of two thousand rupees per month each family under Benazir Income Support Program to mitigate the impact of the recent oil price hike.

Furthermore, solar panels are being provided to 3200 families in Gwardar with the cooperation of China to meet energy needs and address the problem of power shortage in the city.

