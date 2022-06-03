PM Shehbaz vows to turn Pak-Turk ties into strategic economic cooperation
Share
ANKARA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for turning Pak-Turk fraternal ties into bilateral strategic economic partnership that will be beneficial for people in both countries.
The premier expressed his view while talking to Turkish media outlet TRT World in which he also called an agreement to take the bilateral trade to $5 billion “great initiative”.
He highlighted that Turkey can held energy-deficient Pakistan meet its energy demand from renewable resources as it has vast experience in hydel power projects.
PM Shehbaz revealed that he had urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to make Turkey a part of the multibillion dollar CPEC project as the move will benefit the whole region.
While talking about massive surge in petroleum prices to revive the $6 billion IMF programme, he said that increasing prices was necessary to save Pakistan from facing bankruptcy.
He said that the government was offering subsidy on various items to facilitate the people living below the poverty, adding that all measures will be taken to look after the marginalized segment of the society.
Responding to a question about general elections in the country, the premier clearly stated that polls will be held after 15 months.
To a question regarding recognition of Israel, the prime minister said that Pakistan stands for the rights of subjugated segments of the world. He categorically said harsh measures by Israeli forces against Palestinians are unacceptable to any peace loving society. Therefore, until and unless the issue of Palestine and Kashmir is resolved according to the aspiration of people of these areas, peace cannot be restored in these regions, Radio Pakistan reported.
PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan vow to take ... 12:44 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have vowed to ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Sri Lankan Muslims will not be able to perform Hajj this year12:49 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Online sale of Pakistan vs West Indies ODI matches' tickets begins11:52 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against hike in petroleum ...10:23 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from Netflix’s ...09:30 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions ...07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous song (Video)06:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022