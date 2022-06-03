PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta on day-long visit
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit today (Friday) and he is also scheduled to visit Gwadar.
Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.
During the visit, the prime minister will inaugurate Gwadar East Bay Expressway worth $179 billion and will also take an aerial view of the Gwadar Port.
Later, he will address local notables and fishermen and talk to newsmen after meeting delegation of Chinese companies.
He will attend passing out ceremony of Staff College, Quetta as chief guest.
