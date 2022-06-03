PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta on day-long visit

10:32 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz reaches Quetta on day-long visit
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a day-long visit today (Friday) and he is also scheduled to visit Gwadar.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

During the visit, the prime minister will inaugurate Gwadar East Bay Expressway worth $179 billion and will also take an aerial view of the Gwadar Port.    

Later, he will address local notables and fishermen and talk to newsmen after meeting delegation of Chinese companies.

He will attend passing out ceremony of Staff College, Quetta as chief guest.

PM Shehbaz announces ‘historic’ development ... 06:52 PM | 29 May, 2022

MANSEHRA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa city Mansehra where he announced ...

More From This Category
Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against ...
10:23 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
PM Shehbaz vows to turn Pak-Turk ties into ...
09:56 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Soldier martyred in North Waziristan terror attack
08:56 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Pakistan reaches agreement with Chinese banks on ...
11:19 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Army chief urges officers to remain abreast with ...
10:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs30 to ...
09:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development
10:58 AM | 3 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr