Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan has been appointed a United Nations Goodwill ambassador for the South Asian country by UN Development Programme, dedicated to improve livelihood and resilience.

An actor par excellence, who has won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders, will help UNDP in raising awareness and achieving its Agenda 2030.

#UNDPinPakistan welcomes #FawadKhan as their Goodwill Ambassador to raise awareness and achieve #Agenda2030 in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/Vf7SdV0O1B — Fawad Khan FC (@TeamFawadAKhan) June 1, 2022

Ayesha Babar, Head of Communications UNDP Pakistan, presented Fawad Khan with UNDP Pakistan's stories and work across the country.

Our Head of Communications @BabarAyesha presenting our Goodwill Ambassador Fawad Khan @_fawadakhan_ with #UNDPinPakistan's stories and work across🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/4KSZVtMkat — UNDP Pakistan (@UNDP_Pakistan) June 1, 2022

A ceremony to sign the agreement was held in Islamabad and it was attended by various officials of the UNDP.

“I am honored to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for @UNDP_Pakistan. I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet,” Fawad Khan said while assuming the new role.