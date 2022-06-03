Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development

10:58 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development
Source: @TeamFawadAKhan (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani heartthrob actor Fawad Khan has been appointed a United Nations Goodwill ambassador for the South Asian country by UN Development Programme, dedicated to improve livelihood and resilience.

An actor par excellence, who has won appreciation in Pakistan and beyond borders, will help UNDP in raising awareness and achieving its Agenda 2030.

Ayesha Babar, Head of Communications UNDP Pakistan, presented Fawad Khan with UNDP Pakistan's stories and work across the country.

A ceremony to sign the agreement was held in Islamabad and it was attended by various officials of the UNDP.

“I am honored to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for @UNDP_Pakistan. I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet,” Fawad Khan said while assuming the new role.

Fawad Khan's absence from Ms Marvel's trailer ... 05:30 PM | 17 Mar, 2022

The trailer for the highly anticipated superhero web series Ms. Marvel has finally been released and needless to say, ...

More From This Category
Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from ...
09:30 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with ...
07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous ...
06:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Video of Atif Aslam hugging his female fan goes ...
05:50 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
Hania Aamir's new workout video goes viral
05:14 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen faces backlash ...
04:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan becomes the new face of UN sustainable development
10:58 AM | 3 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr