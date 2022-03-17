Fawad Khan's absence from Ms Marvel's trailer raises eyebrows

The trailer for the highly anticipated superhero web series Ms. Marvel has finally been released and needless to say, the fans are thrilled by Marvel’s first Muslim and Pakistani superhero.

The spectacular trailer gave a quick dive into the character’s superpowers, Nimra Bucha’s charming appearance alongside Iman Vellani's shining performance who essay Kamala Khan.

However, the netizens have expressed displeasure and were left wondering why they failed to spot the Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan.

Earlier, the Humsafar star had publicly announced that he will be a part of the much-awaited project, While the details about their upcoming roles were not confirmed, the rumour mill was abuzz that Khan will be essaying Kamala Khan's great-grandfather.

The Khoobsurat actor's absence raised eyebrows and left fans speculating about why he wasn't part of the trailer. Some debated that he might be missing from the series or he will just appear for a few minutes.

Actually, I think Marvel Studios is keeping that part of the comics. It's heavily rumored that Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are playing her great-grandparents. And they even showed a snippet of a flashback to the Partition of 1947 in the trailer. — Hammad Chaudhry (@hmd_ch3) March 16, 2022

no fawad khan in ms marvel trailer pic.twitter.com/cyePzdRzJL — ????‍???? (@thatissosaad) March 15, 2022

They didn't even put fawad khan in Trailer???? pic.twitter.com/EtOwQEpuDJ — Muhammad Ali Janjua ???????? (@im_Ali_j) March 15, 2022

where tf was Fawad Khan in that trailer ... I was waiting for him to show up ???? — anya ☾ कमला खान (@kingosbff) March 15, 2022

Fawad Khan or Farhan Akhtar could be main villain lead in Ms Marvel and The Red Dagger (Pakistani vigilante) will be introduced as well, #MsMarvel — Nayem (@nxyxm) March 17, 2022

Moreover, the star-studded cast includes talented actors like Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

Ms Marvel, which is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4, will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2022. The show is created by Bisha K Ali.