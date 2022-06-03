Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against hike in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked people to take to streets after Friday prayers against massive surge in petroleum prices.

The federal government increased prices of petroleum products by up to Rs60 per litre in a week in a bid to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs30 to ... 09:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has jacked up petrol prices by Rs30 to a record Rs209.86 per litre a ...

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said that “imported govt” has increased petroleum prices by 40% or Rs 60 per litre, adding that the move will put a burden of Rs900 billion on public, besides triggering price of basic necessities.

“Plus, the Rs 8 increase in electricity price will put entire country into shock.Expect inflation by 30% highest in 75 yrs,” he highlighted.

Khan said that the PTI government sustained economic pressure of Covid-19 pandemic and gave Rs1200 billion economic package to public.

“This yr alone we reduced sales tax to zero percent & additionally provided Rs 466 bn energy subsidies to protect our public. For us our priority has always been our people,” the PTI chief said.

He asked people to come out to hold after Friday prayers to hold peaceful protest against the government.

I want everyone to come out & protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow against this Imported govt's anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public & wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2022

“I want everyone to come out & protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow against this Imported govt's anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public & wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad,” Imran Khan said.