Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against hike in petroleum prices
Share
ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan has asked people to take to streets after Friday prayers against massive surge in petroleum prices.
The federal government increased prices of petroleum products by up to Rs60 per litre in a week in a bid to revive $6 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
Pakistan increases petrol prices by Rs30 to ... 09:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The newly installed government has jacked up petrol prices by Rs30 to a record Rs209.86 per litre a ...
Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister said that “imported govt” has increased petroleum prices by 40% or Rs 60 per litre, adding that the move will put a burden of Rs900 billion on public, besides triggering price of basic necessities.
“Plus, the Rs 8 increase in electricity price will put entire country into shock.Expect inflation by 30% highest in 75 yrs,” he highlighted.
Khan said that the PTI government sustained economic pressure of Covid-19 pandemic and gave Rs1200 billion economic package to public.
“This yr alone we reduced sales tax to zero percent & additionally provided Rs 466 bn energy subsidies to protect our public. For us our priority has always been our people,” the PTI chief said.
He asked people to come out to hold after Friday prayers to hold peaceful protest against the government.
I want everyone to come out & protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow against this Imported govt's anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public & wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 2, 2022
“I want everyone to come out & protest peacefully after Juma prayers tomorrow against this Imported govt's anti-people policies of massive price hikes to crush the public & wreak economic havoc in the country since they have no stakes here as their assets are all abroad,” Imran Khan said.
IMF tells Pakistan to remove petroleum subsidies ... 11:35 PM | 25 May, 2022
DOHA – Amid the soaring political tensions in Pakistan, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday ...
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Pakistan agriculture facing severe water shortage06:33 AM | 16 May, 2022
- Sri Lankan Muslims will not be able to perform Hajj this year12:49 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Online sale of Pakistan vs West Indies ODI matches' tickets begins11:52 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
-
-
- Imran Khan announces countrywide protest against hike in petroleum ...10:23 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Ahad Raza Mir surprises fans with first look from Netflix’s ...09:30 AM | 3 Jun, 2022
- Momina Mustehsan and Yashal Shahid honour KK with soulful renditions ...07:00 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- Shae Gill sings Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's famous song (Video)06:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022