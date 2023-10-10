World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against England

DHARMSALA – Bangladesh on Tuesday won the toss and he opted to field first against England in ICC World Cup 2023 match being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharmsala.
One change for the both the teams. Sheikh Mahedi Hasan comes in place of Mahmudullah Riyad for Bangladesh and Reece Topley comes in place of Moeen Ali for England.
The outfield at the HPCA Stadium was put under the scanner after it’s first game of the ongoing tournament that saw fielders from both teams slipping in their attempts to run after the ball.
Two action-packed matches lined up ????— ICC (@ICC) October 10, 2023
Which teams will secure victory today? ????#ENGvBAN | #PAKvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/0dXKVWQCkw
Having received an ‘average’ rating in the match referee’s report after the first game, the outfield in Dharamsala was deemed good to go for the England-Bangladesh game on Tuesday.
England had a worrying start to their tournament with a rather unexpected loss against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5.
Bangladesh, on the contrary, started with an emphatic win against Afghanistan on October 7. The Shakib al Hasan-led side defeated their Asian rivals by 6 wickets with an all-round performance by Mehidy Hasan and an unbeaten winning contribution from the bat by Najmul Hossain Shanto.
England playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/k), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/k), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs200,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 171,470.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Karachi
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Islamabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Peshawar
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Quetta
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sialkot
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Attock
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujranwala
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Jehlum
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Multan
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Gujrat
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nawabshah
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Chakwal
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Hyderabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Nowshehra
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Sargodha
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Faisalabad
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
|Mirpur
|PKR 200,000
|PKR 2,295
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.