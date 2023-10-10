World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to bowl first against England

DHARMSALA – Bangladesh on Tuesday won the toss and he opted to field first against England in ICC World Cup 2023 match being played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharmsala.

One change for the both the teams. Sheikh Mahedi Hasan comes in place of Mahmudullah Riyad for Bangladesh and Reece Topley comes in place of Moeen Ali for England.

The outfield at the HPCA Stadium was put under the scanner after it’s first game of the ongoing tournament that saw fielders from both teams slipping in their attempts to run after the ball.

Having received an ‘average’ rating in the match referee’s report after the first game, the outfield in Dharamsala was deemed good to go for the England-Bangladesh game on Tuesday.

England had a worrying start to their tournament with a rather unexpected loss against New Zealand in the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 5.

Bangladesh, on the contrary, started with an emphatic win against Afghanistan on October 7. The Shakib al Hasan-led side defeated their Asian rivals by 6 wickets with an all-round performance by Mehidy Hasan and an unbeaten winning contribution from the bat by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Teams

England playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/k), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Bangladesh playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/k), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman