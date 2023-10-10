Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 match Live Streaming details

Former world champions Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns horns in the ICC World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad today on Tuesday.

The match will begin at 1:30 pm (Pakistan Standard Time). According to statistics, Pakistan has beaten Sri Lank 7-0 in the ICC World Cups so far. However, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in a crucial Asia Cup match just three weeks ago.

Some three weeks back, Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in knockout match at Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka clinching the game and booking a berth in the final.

Men in Green and Lankan Lions have played one game in this World Cup, Pakistan got two points with win against Netherlands, while Sri Lanka remain unadorned at the points table.

Netherlands vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details

Netherlands vs New Zealand live streaming in Pakistan

Netherlands vs New Zealand match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

Netherlands vs New Zealand World Cup match streaming in India

The match is being live-streamed at Disney+Hotstar. The warm-up match will also be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV channels in India.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup squads

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka