Shubman Gill likely to miss Pakistan match due to dengue

CHENNAI – Indian opening batsman Shubman Gill has been hospitalised due to a further deterioration in his health and is unlikely to participate in the crucial match against Pakistan scheduled for October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Gill, who is the top run-scorer in one-day internationals this year and has been a key part of India's opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma, is grappling with ongoing health issues.

Reports from Indian media indicate that he has not yet recovered from dengue fever and was hospitalised after his platelet count dropped significantly.

He was admitted to a healthcare facility in Chennai on Monday, and a medical team from the Indian cricket board is overseeing his treatment.

As a result of his illness, Gill had to miss India's opening World Cup match against Australia, and he is likely to sit out the next game against Afghanistan. Sources suggest that he may not fully recover in time for the match against Pakistan.

"In case Shubman Gill recovers from the disease, he will fly directly to Ahmedabad," the reports noted.

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta has also corroborated these reports regarding Gill's condition, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "Don’t see Shubman Gill playing the Pakistan game. The young man needs to recover and stay healthy. It’s a long World Cup, he will sure come into play when the team needs him the most."