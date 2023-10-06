India suffer setback as Shubman Gill tests positive for dengue 

BENGALURU – Indian batsman Shubman Gill’s participation in opening match of his side in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 as he has reportedly tested positive for dengue fever.

Gill, who has been impressive in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35, is being monitored ahead of the India’s clash against Australia in Chennai on Sunday.

"He's under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him," an India cricket board spokesperson said.

"We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team," he added but stays away from sharing details of his illness.

However, reports said, the player is suffering from dengue fever.