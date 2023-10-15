Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan restrict Instagram comments following World Cup defeat by India

Pakistan national cricket team's captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, know exactly how to shield themselves from online scrutiny following the Pak Vs. India match.

Both the cricket players took the initiative to turn off the comment section on their Instagram posts to avoid any mean and derogatory remarks coming their way — especially when the audience is going ballistic over the loss.

According to media outlets, following India's victory at the match held on October 14, Indian netizens dropped critical comments for Azam and Rizwan on their Instagram accounts — targeted their professional and personal lives.

In response, the players to restrict the comments section on their Instagram posts.

As for the highly anticipated match, India emerged victorious with a remarkable 7-wicket win. Rohit Sharma's impressive 86 runs, featuring 6 fours and sixes, solidified India's win. In tandem, Pakistan seemingly struggled and only managed to score 191.