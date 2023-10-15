  

Search

ODI World Cup Updates

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan restrict Instagram comments following World Cup defeat by India

Web Desk
05:29 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Muhammad Rizwan Babar Azam
Source: Babar Azam (Instagram)

Pakistan national cricket team's captain, Babar Azam, and wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Rizwan, know exactly how to shield themselves from online scrutiny following the Pak Vs. India match.

Both the cricket players took the initiative to turn off the comment section on their Instagram posts to avoid any mean and derogatory remarks coming their way — especially when the audience is going ballistic over the loss.

According to media outlets, following India's victory at the match held on October 14, Indian netizens dropped critical comments for Azam and Rizwan on their Instagram accounts — targeted their professional and personal lives.

In response, the players to restrict the comments section on their Instagram posts.

As for the highly anticipated match, India emerged victorious with a remarkable 7-wicket win. Rohit Sharma's impressive 86 runs, featuring 6 fours and sixes, solidified India's win. In tandem, Pakistan seemingly struggled and only managed to score 191.

ICC World Cup 2023: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan perform before IND vs PAK match

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

ODI World Cup Updates

12:20 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

England vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match - Free Live Streaming

10:12 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

#ENGvAFG: England need 185 runs to win against Afghanistan in World ...

06:52 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Pakistan posts third lowest World Cup total against India 

11:33 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Pakistan vs India World Cup Match Live Streaming for Free

09:42 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ahmedabad weather forecast: Will rain affect Pakistan vs India World ...

12:15 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

World Cup 2023: India trounce Pakistan by seven wickets 

Advertisement

Latest

06:27 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi: Details inside

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: