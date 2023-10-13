With two resounding victories under their belt in the initial encounters, New Zealand are all set to take on Bangladesh in the 11th match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The Black Caps are eager to maintain their winning momentum and further bolster their campaign. Their mission was to dampen the spirits of a Bangladesh side that, despite a convincing victory against Afghanistan, faltered in their recent clash against England.

On the other side, Bangladesh's hopes rest on the shoulders of their star players, such as Shakib Al Hassan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Shoriful Islam.

Head-to-Head

The history of head-to-head clashes between these two sides in World Cup matches presents a clear advantage for New Zealand. In all five of their previous World Cup encounters, the Black Caps emerged victorious.

Match Timings, Date, Venue

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup match will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Live Streaming

New Zealand Vs Bangladesh match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha and ARY ZAP.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tampad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

BANGLADESH

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah