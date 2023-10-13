World CUP 2023: New Zealand take on Bangladesh today

CHENNAI – New Zealand will take on Bangladesh in 11th match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

The match will begin at 1:30 PM.

New Zealand has beaten both England and Netherlands while Bangladesh won against Afghanistan before losing to England coming into this match.

SQUADS

NEW ZEALAND

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee

BANGLADESH

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah