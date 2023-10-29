India vs England World Cup match free live streaming here

India fill face England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sunday.

India will aim to continue its winning streaking while England eyes its second win in six games. While India stands with five wins in as many games, England is at the bottom with two points.

India have a strong batting line-up, led by captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both batters are in good form.

England’s batting line-up is also very strong, with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes being the key batsmen. However, they have been inconsistent in the tournament so far.

India vs England Match Live Streaming

India vs England match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamsha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan.

Online Platforms Android iOS Web tapmad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

India vs England World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries