World Cup 2023: India take on England today

10:38 AM | 29 Oct, 2023
World Cup 2023
Source: ICC

India will take on England in the 29th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

India have been in superb form so far in the tournament, winning all five of their matches. England, on the other hand, have had a poor run of results, and are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

India have a strong batting line-up, led by captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both batters are in good form.

England’s batting line-up is also very strong, with Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Stokes being the key batsmen. However, they have been inconsistent in the tournament so far.

Squads:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj/Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

ENGLAND: Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone/Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

