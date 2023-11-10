South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 - Free Live Streaming here

AHMEDABAD – Afghanistan take on the mighty South African side in the ICC World Cup clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Friday.

Afghanistan need a massive victory and a significant boost to their net run rate to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

South Africa present a daunting challenge for an Afghanistan side needing a win, after the Proteas surged into the semi-finals with big hitting and huge totals that fired a warning shot across the rest of the tournament.

Temba Bavuma’s side have little to play for with a semi-final showdown with Australia already assured, but South Africa will want to rediscover their top form before the stakes rise higher especially after a 243-run defeat to India in their last start.

South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup Match Live Streaming

South Africa vs Afghanistan match is being live-streamed at Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz Tamasha, and ARY ZAP in Pakistan. The match is being telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports.

Online platforms Android iOS Web tampad TV Link Link Link ARY Zap Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link Daraz Link Link Link

South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match live stream and TV coverage in other countries