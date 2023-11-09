New Zealand eye win against Sri Lanka to keep semi-final hopes alive

BENGALURU – New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in important World Cup clash today (Thursday) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

New Zealand will need to get back to winning ways against Sri Lanka in order to keep their World Cup campaign on track.

Glenn Maxwell’s record-breaking against Afghanistan has ensured that New Zealand stay in the No 4 spot in the Cricket World Cup standings, but the Black Caps will need to push on to give themselves the best possible chance at making the knockout stages of the event.

With Pakistan and Afghanistan breathing down their necks, only an emphatic victory against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru can give some relief to New Zealand. Kane Williamson. & Co. While a loss wouldn’t rule them out yet, the Kiwis would then leave their fate solely to other results going their way.

A three-wicket loss to Bangladesh was the island nation’s sixth defeat for the tournament, a disappointing turn of events for a side playing in conditions that favour their strengths.

While the likes of Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, and Dilshan Madushanka have shined in their departments.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.