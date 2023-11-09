Netizens all praise for Maxwell’s historic innings against Afghanistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s historic innings on Tuesday night against Afghanistan helped Pakistan revive its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals.

Maxwell came and conquered the cricket ground when the Aussies were reeling at 91-7. The cricketer then changed the team's fate with his chase of Afghanistan’s 292-run target, Maxwell’s unbeaten 201-run innings from 128 balls helped Australia win the match despite battling cramps and back issues.

The Australian team won by three wickets and qualified for the semifinals, but they weren't the only ones! The Aussie victory also meant Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semifinals look promising.

Watching “Qudrat Ka Nizam” work once again in the favour of Pakistan, fans swarmed the internet with bevy memes expressing their joy with hilarious reactions.

Another X user posted a snippet from the speech of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressing his love for his supporters.

“Pakistanis to Maxwell,” read the caption.

The phrase ‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’ (nature's course) has been referenced by Pakistani cricket fanatics ever since former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq used it in a media interaction last year.

Fans have referred to the term to define the cricket team bouncing from obscurity to excellence — often with the help of other factors — to maintain their position in tournaments.