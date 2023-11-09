Netizens all praise for Maxwell’s historic innings against Afghanistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s historic innings on Tuesday night against Afghanistan helped Pakistan revive its hopes of qualifying for the World Cup semifinals.
Maxwell came and conquered the cricket ground when the Aussies were reeling at 91-7. The cricketer then changed the team's fate with his chase of Afghanistan’s 292-run target, Maxwell’s unbeaten 201-run innings from 128 balls helped Australia win the match despite battling cramps and back issues.
The Australian team won by three wickets and qualified for the semifinals, but they weren't the only ones! The Aussie victory also meant Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semifinals look promising.
Watching “Qudrat Ka Nizam” work once again in the favour of Pakistan, fans swarmed the internet with bevy memes expressing their joy with hilarious reactions.
Pakistanis to Maxwell pic.twitter.com/pb5P1O8zp7— c (@gayomarlic) November 7, 2023
Another X user posted a snippet from the speech of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressing his love for his supporters.
“Pakistanis to Maxwell,” read the caption.
Pakistanis to Maxwell pic.twitter.com/pb5P1O8zp7— c (@gayomarlic) November 7, 2023
The phrase ‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’ (nature's course) has been referenced by Pakistani cricket fanatics ever since former Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq used it in a media interaction last year.
Fans have referred to the term to define the cricket team bouncing from obscurity to excellence — often with the help of other factors — to maintain their position in tournaments.
Qudrat ka Nizam and Pakistan team to each other in every tournament
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.