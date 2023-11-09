ACC unveils schedule for U-19 Asia Cup

DUBAI – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has unveiled the timetable for the forthcoming Men's Under-19 Asia Cup, set to kick off on December 8 in Dubai.

A total of 15 matches, comprising the group stage, semi-finals, and the final, are set to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In this event, eight teams, including Pakistan, are slated to participate in the U-19 Asian Cup, commencing with their initial match against India on December 8.

The tenth edition of the tournament features eight U-19 teams, including the five full members of the ACC, namely Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, as well as the top three ranked teams: Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, and Japan.

In this arrangement, Afghanistan, India, Nepal, and Pakistan have been placed in Group A, while Group B includes Bangladesh, Japan, Sri Lanka, and the United Arab Emirates. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout rounds, with the final match scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 17.

