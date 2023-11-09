Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand media ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation between the two brotherly countries in media, drama, and other related fields.
The decision was made during a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki here.
Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was also present in the meeting.
In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the implementation of agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of media and communications. In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of communication.
The minister and the ambassador also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on November 12. Welcoming the convening of the OIC summit by Saudi Arabia, Murtaza Solangi said as a founding member, Pakistan will continue to play its role in the objectives of the establishment of the OIC and further strengthening of the organisation.
Solangi appreciated the strengthening of the OIC’s role in protecting the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the role of Saudi Arabia in this regard. Besides, bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.
He expressed good wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He also expressed his best wishes for the Saudi Ambassador.
The Saudi ambassador also invited the caretaker information minister to visit Saudi Arabia Murtaza Solangi thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki for inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
