Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand media ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation between the two brotherly countries in media, drama, and other related fields.

The decision was made during a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki here.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the implementation of agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of media and communications. In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of communication.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on November 12. Welcoming the convening of the OIC summit by Saudi Arabia, Murtaza Solangi said as a founding member, Pakistan will continue to play its role in the objectives of the establishment of the OIC and further strengthening of the organisation.

Solangi appreciated the strengthening of the OIC’s role in protecting the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the role of Saudi Arabia in this regard. Besides, bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.

He expressed good wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He also expressed his best wishes for the Saudi Ambassador.

The Saudi ambassador also invited the caretaker information minister to visit Saudi Arabia Murtaza Solangi thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki for inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia.