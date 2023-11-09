  

Search

Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand media ties

Web Desk
12:51 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to expand media ties
Source: Twitter

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday agreed to further expand cooperation between the two brotherly countries in media, drama, and other related fields.

The decision was made during a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al Malki here.

Special Representative of the Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony Allama Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi was also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, it was agreed to speed up the implementation of agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of media and communications. In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the field of communication.

The minister and the ambassador also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on November 12. Welcoming the convening of the OIC summit by Saudi Arabia, Murtaza Solangi said as a founding member, Pakistan will continue to play its role in the objectives of the establishment of the OIC and further strengthening of the organisation.

Solangi appreciated the strengthening of the OIC’s role in protecting the interests of the Muslim Ummah and the role of Saudi Arabia in this regard. Besides, bilateral issues of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting.

He expressed good wishes for Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He also expressed his best wishes for the Saudi Ambassador.

The Saudi ambassador also invited the caretaker information minister to visit Saudi Arabia Murtaza Solangi thanked Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki for inviting him to visit Saudi Arabia.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:19 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Dr Mariam Shaikh appointed as advisor for social and digital media in ...

07:41 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Pakistan hikes prices for electricity

09:34 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Pakistan decides to extend stay of registered Afghan refugees

06:25 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Pakistan denies supplying arms to Ukraine amid Russia war

05:39 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Pakistan hikes natural gas priceby 172 percent

01:31 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Honda CG 125 2024 model price in Pakistan November update

Advertisement

Latest

01:42 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

AI role in enhancing visitor experience & library services discussed at 10th Sharjah International ...

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 9, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: