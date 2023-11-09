President, PM urge nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings to make country prosperous

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaaul Haq Kakar have paid rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary.
In their separate messages, they said Dr Allama Iqbal was the great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.
President Alvi in his message said Iqbal was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry.
He said in order to make Pakistan a prosperous nation, we need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of “Khudi” that believes in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity.
In his message on Iqbal Day, the Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the consciousness of the Muslims of the subcontinent about their basic rights which created a spirit of unity among the Muslims.
The prime minister said Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi is a unique transformation for humanity to achieve success in this world and hereafter.
He said Iqbal dreamed of a Pakistan a country of peace, political tolerance and brotherhood.
The prime minister urged the youth to play a key role in the service and development of the country with positive and progressive thinking as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.
Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and thought is a beacon of light for the humanity.
In his message on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said the national poet taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others by giving a passionate message of ‘Khudi’.
He said Iqbal made a practical effort to awaken the Muslims from their slumber for their true identity.
He said the solution to the multifaceted challenges we face today lies in the universal teachings of Iqbal.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.4
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.75
|81.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.75
|77.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,433
