Pakistan

President, PM urge nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings to make country prosperous

11:00 AM | 9 Nov, 2023
President, PM urge nation to follow Iqbal’s teachings to make country prosperous
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaaul Haq Kakar have paid rich tribute to Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 146th birth anniversary.

In their separate messages, they said Dr Allama Iqbal was the great benefactor of the Muslims of sub-continent, who envisioned the idea of a separate homeland for them and later his dream was translated into reality.

President Alvi in his message said Iqbal was a great thinker who imbibed in Muslims the spirit of unity, through his writings and poetry.

He said in order to make Pakistan a prosperous nation, we need to follow Allama Iqbal’s teachings on Islam and his philosophy of “Khudi” that believes in the promotion of self-respect and human dignity.

In his message on Iqbal Day, the Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Allama Muhammad Iqbal awakened the consciousness of the Muslims of the subcontinent about their basic rights which created a spirit of unity among the Muslims.

The prime minister said Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi is a unique transformation for humanity to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said Iqbal dreamed of a Pakistan a country of peace, political tolerance and brotherhood.

The prime minister urged the youth to play a key role in the service and development of the country with positive and progressive thinking as envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and thought is a beacon of light for the humanity.

In his message on the occasion of 146th birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said the national poet taught the young generation to create their own world instead of depending on others by giving a passionate message of ‘Khudi’.

He said Iqbal made a practical effort to awaken the Muslims from their slumber for their true identity.

He said the solution to the multifaceted challenges we face today lies in the universal teachings of Iqbal.

