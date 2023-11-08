ENGvNED: England face Netherlands today in must win game to qualify for Champions Trophy

PUNE – Defending champions England will lock horns with underdog Netherlands in a must-win affair to qualify for the Champions Trophy.
Today’s game might not affect both squads in the ongoing World Cup 2023, but the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification remained crucial for England.
The 40th game of the leading ICC event will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune as Buttler led the squad eyeing to get their second win in CWC 23.
England's World Cup campaign was poor but the reigning champions look to finish the two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 gracefully as they are already out of contention for the semi-finals.
The final two matches will help them qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy that is slated to be held in Pakistan in 2025.
The Netherlands’s chances of sneaking into the semi-finals are dim but they also eye making it to ICC Champions Trophy.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.
Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.
KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices.
On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.
The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.
A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
