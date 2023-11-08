  

Search

ODI World Cup UpdatesSports

#ENGvNED: England face Netherlands today in must win game to qualify for Champions Trophy

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 8 Nov, 2023
#ENGvNED: England face Netherlands today in must win game to qualify for Champions Trophy
Source: ICC/Twitter

PUNE – Defending champions England will lock horns with underdog Netherlands in a must-win affair to qualify for the Champions Trophy.

Today’s game might not affect both squads in the ongoing World Cup 2023, but the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification remained crucial for England.

The 40th game of the leading ICC event will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune as Buttler led the squad eyeing to get their second win in CWC 23.

England's World Cup campaign was poor but the reigning champions look to finish the two matches of the Cricket World Cup 2023 gracefully as they are already out of contention for the semi-finals.

The final two matches will help them qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy that is slated to be held in Pakistan in 2025.

The Netherlands’s chances of sneaking into the semi-finals are dim but they also eye making it to ICC Champions Trophy.

England vs Netherlands World Cup Squads

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Pakistan’s World Cup semi-final qualification scenario after Australia beat Afghanistan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:08 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Maxwell's double ton powers Australia to a dramatic win over ...

01:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

ENGvAUS: Australia beat England by 33 runs in World Cup clash

02:29 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Pakistan clinch win over New Zealand on DLS method to stay alive in ...

02:26 PM | 3 Nov, 2023

Afghanistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming, World Cup 2023

09:56 AM | 3 Nov, 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan thrash Netherlands by seven wickets

01:49 PM | 2 Nov, 2023

Can Pakistan still qualify for World Cup semi-finals?

Advertisement

Latest

10:51 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee ends losing streak against US dollar in interbank after two weeks

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 8 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee dips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.9 289.45
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.6 77.5
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.65 764.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.26 39.66
Danish Krone DKK 40.99 41.39
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.66 930.66
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.36 61.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 738.95 746.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.16 78.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 317.17 319.67
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan faces marginal fall amid negative global trend

KARACHI – Gold saw a marginal decline on Wednesday in the domestic market in line with a plunge in international prices. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 8 November 2023

On Wednesday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce. 

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in the local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,465

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: