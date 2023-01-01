PAKvNZ: Second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start tomorrow in Karachi

KARACHI – The second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Karachi from Monday.

Earlier, the first Test match ended in a draw.

On the last day of the first Test, Pakistan resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi's press conference ahead of the second Test in Karachi.



Chasing the target, New Zealand were 61 for one when the match has been stopped due to bad light.

The final scores:

Pakistan 438 & 311/8d

New Zealand 612/9d & 61/1