PAKvNZ: Second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand will start tomorrow in Karachi

Web Desk 04:23 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Source: PCB

KARACHI – The second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Karachi from Monday.

Earlier, the first Test match ended in a draw.

On the last day of the first Test, Pakistan resumed their second inning at 77 for the loss of two wickets and declared at 311 for the loss of eight wickets and set a victory target of 138 runs for New Zealand.

Chasing the target, New Zealand were 61 for one when the match has been stopped due to bad light.

The final scores:

Pakistan     438 & 311/8d

New Zealand     612/9d & 61/1

