Police constable martyred in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack 

LAKKI MARWAT – A terrorist was gunned down and a police constable martyred when gunmen attacked a police checkpost in the Shahbaz Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat District on Sunday, 01 January 2023

Lakki Marwat police spokesperson Shahid Hameed told the media that terrorists attacked the police [checkpost] with heavy and automatic weapons and tried to break in.

“The attack was thwarted by the timely action of the police,” the spokesperson said.

Hameed identified the martyred policeman as of Constable Tehsinullah of the Rapid Response Force.

The terrorist was identified as Owais Abdulkhel, the spokesperson said. Weapons were also recovered from him.

The suspect was wanted by the CTD (Counter Terrorism Department) Bannu for being allegedly involved in attacks on police and security forces, Hameed said.

The funeral prayers of the martyred police constable were offered at the office of the Lakki Marwat district police officer on Sunday.

The attack comes in the wake of a recent uptick in terrorist attacks across the country after the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its months-long ceasefire with the government.