Several dead, injured as huge blast targets military airport in Kabul

KABUL – A blast was heard outside the military airport in Afghanistan’s capital on Sunday morning.
A spokesman of the Afghan interior ministry told a foreign media outlet that an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, causing casualties and injuries.
The identities of people who died in the blasts were not shared by Taliban officials while no terror group claimed responsibility, however, the area has reportedly been sealed as local authorities initiated a probe.
More to follow…
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 01, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.5
|235.75
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.55
|156.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.15
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.97
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Karachi
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Islamabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Peshawar
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Quetta
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sialkot
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Attock
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujranwala
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Jehlum
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Multan
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Gujrat
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nawabshah
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Chakwal
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Hyderabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Nowshehra
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Sargodha
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Faisalabad
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
|Mirpur
|PKR 185,200
|PKR 2,060
