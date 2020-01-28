Pakistan ex-skipper Sarfraz Ahmed blessed with baby girl
09:04 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
KARACHI - Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on Tuesday was blessed with a baby girl.
Ahmed took it to Twitter to reveal the happy news by posting the picture of the new member of his family. He thanked Allah almighty over the blessing, saying "Alhamdulliah".
Blessed with a baby girl ! Alhamdulliah, Ma Sha Allah ! pic.twitter.com/c6g4sn60Bo— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 28, 2020
Sarfaraz tied the knot in 2015 to Syeda Khushbakht and have a son, Abdullah.
