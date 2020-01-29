UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees
Web Desk
09:18 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees
QUETTA - The UNHCR Country Representative thanked Pakistani government for serving Afghan refugees for four decades.

The UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan Ruvendrini Kenikdiwela called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai in Quetta and discussed matters pertaining to the Afghan refugees during the meeting.

Governor Balochistan on this occasion said the ongoing UNHCR programmes including education and health would have positive impact on the people of the areas.

