UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees
09:18 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
Share
QUETTA - The UNHCR Country Representative thanked Pakistani government for serving Afghan refugees for four decades.
The UNHCR Country Representative in Pakistan Ruvendrini Kenikdiwela called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai in Quetta and discussed matters pertaining to the Afghan refugees during the meeting.
Governor Balochistan on this occasion said the ongoing UNHCR programmes including education and health would have positive impact on the people of the areas.
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Jhang11:17 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
- WHO asks int’l community to remain calm on outbreak of coronavirus ...10:31 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
-
- UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees09:18 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Huawei allowed to play limited role in building UK's 5G network10:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Why Miley Cyrus missed the 2020 Grammy Awards?03:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah03:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role of a 'heroine' ...03:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019