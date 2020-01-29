WHO asks int’l community to remain calm on outbreak of coronavirus in China
Web Desk
10:31 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
GENEVA - World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the international community to remain calm and avoid overreacting on outbreak of coronavirus in China.

The Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing said the world body does not recommend the evacuation of foreign nationals from China adding that the WHO is confident in China’s epidemic prevention and control ability.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that China is also willing to continue strengthening cooperation with the international community in an open and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu has said that China will promptly address the legitimate concerns of foreign citizens and ensure their safety in a responsible manner, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Briefing the foreign envoys and representatives in Beijing, he said China has built an all-round and multi-layered prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan and Hubei.

