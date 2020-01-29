Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Jhang
Web Desk
11:17 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Jhang
Share

JHANG - Three members of a family including two children lost their lives after roof of a house collapsed in Jhang on early Wednesday morning.

According to media details, the roof of a dilapidated house situated in Mandi Shah Jiona caved-in due to continued rain in the area.

The rescue teams after getting the information, reached at the spot and moved bodies to the hospital.

More From This Category
Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in ...
11:17 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
ECC likely to approve hike in gas prices today
10:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions ...
09:18 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
Pakistan set to launch first-ever national ...
08:24 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Federal cabinet rejects Mushtaq Mahar's name as ...
08:06 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Drinking water case: SC dissolves Sindh Water ...
06:59 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr