Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Jhang
11:17 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
Share
JHANG - Three members of a family including two children lost their lives after roof of a house collapsed in Jhang on early Wednesday morning.
According to media details, the roof of a dilapidated house situated in Mandi Shah Jiona caved-in due to continued rain in the area.
The rescue teams after getting the information, reached at the spot and moved bodies to the hospital.
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Jhang11:17 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
- WHO asks int’l community to remain calm on outbreak of coronavirus ...10:31 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
-
- UNHCR appreciates Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees09:18 AM | 29 Jan, 2020
- Huawei allowed to play limited role in building UK's 5G network10:27 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
Stop following me if you hate me: Sarwat Gilani
04:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Why Miley Cyrus missed the 2020 Grammy Awards?03:58 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Rabi Pirzada performs Umrah03:38 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- Ayeza Khan says she wanted to redefine the role of a 'heroine' ...03:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019