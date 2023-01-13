LG elections: Schools to remain closed in Karachi, Hyderabad tomorrow

KARACHI – All public and private schools in Karachi and Hyderabad division will remain closed on Saturday (Jan 14) in wake of the second phase of local government elections in the province, scheduled to take place on Jan 15.

The provincial education department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the staff of schools and colleges will perform election duties in both divisions.

The notification for closure of educational institutions had been issued in line with the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier in the day, the electoral body rejected a provincial government’s plea to delay polls in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.