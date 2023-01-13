Search

Is Hrithik Roshan suffering from a serious disease?

Noor Fatima 08:49 PM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: Hrithik Roshan (Instagram)

Known to be one of Bollywood's most handsome super fit heroes, Hrithik Roshan, who always inspires his fans to pursue a healthy life with workouts and a healthy diet, shocked the internet when he was papped outside a bone-marrow transplant clinic in Mumbai.

Fans of the 49-year-old were surprised to see the actor visiting a doctor since the Krrish actor is a symbol of fitness, and expressed their concern. 

According to media outlets, the reason behind the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor visiting a bone marrow transplant clinic was due to an injury a few years ago. During the shooting of Roshan's film Bang Bang, he suffered head injuries that required surgery to remove a two-month-old blood clot from his brain. Since the operation, Roshan has been getting his bone marrow check-ups regularly.

Most recently, the Kites actor got candid about his battle against depression. The Jodhaa Akbar star revealed how he would often feel collapsing, and recalled the moment when he decided to bring drastic changes. Roshan said, “I feel as light and as fast as our last transformation. I thought I was dying when I was doing War. I wasn’t prepared for the film and I was up against a really big challenge. I was trying to achieve perfection for which I wasn’t ready."

The star added, "After the film, I went into adrenaline fatigue. For 3-4 months, I couldn’t train and wasn’t feeling good. I was almost on the verge of depression. I was completely lost and that’s when I knew I needed to make a change in my life”.

On the work front, Roshan was last seen in Super 30, War, and Vikram Vedha. He will next be seen in Fighter.  

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

