Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime girlfriend in Ireland (See Photos)
Share
Irish actor Jack Gleeson, who rose to unprecedented fame with his Joffrey Baratheon role in Game of Thrones, married his longtime girlfriend Róisín O’Mahony in an intimate ceremony.
Their wedding photos were shared by a photographer on social media on Monday, describing that it was “very simple” ceremony.
Sharing three pictures from the event, photographer Patty Lynch wrote: “Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church.”
Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity Jason Gleeson and Roisin: The Glen Church pic.twitter.com/xcxAWGtXaJ— Patsy Lynch (@patsylynch) August 29, 2022
Gleeson can be seen wearing semi-formal dress while the bride Róisín looks pretty in a simple white dress.
Starting his acting career at the age of 8, Gleeson has essayed roles in various hit films, including Reign of Fire (2002) and Batman Begins (2005).
He secured his first leading role came at the age of 18 when he worked for All Good Children film in 2010. The following year, he was picked for the highly successful fantasy series Game of Thrones that took him to the heights of fame.
In 2014, he announced retirement from the acting field as he told a newspaper that he wasn’t enjoying it anymore. However, he made come back in 2020 with TV show Out of Her Mind.
Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' to ... 08:50 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
The Game of Thrones fandom is ecstatic as the much-awaited prequel 'House of the Dragon' is all set to premiere on ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Game of Thrones’ star Jack Gleeson ties the knot with longtime ...10:06 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Imran Khan’s ‘40 crore’ population gaffe goes viral09:48 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan face off Hong Kong in do-or-die match today08:57 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:37 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 September 202208:24 AM | 2 Sep, 2022
- Amanat Ali meets Justin Trudeau, lauds Canadian efforts for ...08:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Hira and Mani's PDA-filled video receives flak online09:04 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022