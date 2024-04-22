Nazish Jahangir responds to fan's question about marrying Babar Azam

Nazish Jahangir Khan is one of Pakistan's most prominent and talented actresses and the very idea of seeing her marry the start Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is very much exciting in itself.
When asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A session what will be her response if she receives a marriage proposal from the Pakistan cricket team's captain, Nazish said obviously she would have to say no. Her remark was ruthless but straightforward.
Nazish Jahangir is known for her role as Zoya in Thays, Faiza in Tohmat, Nimra in Kam Zarf and Shameela in Kahin Deep Jaley. She has been nominated as a Best Emerging Talent in TV at Lux Style Awards.
On the other hand, Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer and the current captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. He is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
