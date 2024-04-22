Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Lifestyle

Nazish Jahangir responds to fan's question about marrying Babar Azam

Web Desk
09:36 PM | 22 Apr, 2024
Babar Azam and Nazish Jahangir
Source: Instagram

Nazish Jahangir Khan is one of Pakistan's most prominent and talented actresses and the very idea of seeing her marry the start Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is very much exciting in itself. 

When asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A session what will be her response if she receives a marriage proposal from the Pakistan cricket team's captain, Nazish said obviously she would have to say no. Her remark was ruthless but straightforward.

Nazish Jahangir is known for her role as Zoya in Thays, Faiza in Tohmat, Nimra in Kam Zarf and Shameela in Kahin Deep Jaley. She has been nominated as a Best Emerging Talent in TV at Lux Style Awards. 

On the other hand, Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer and the current captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. He is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:36 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Nazish Jahangir responds to fan's question about marrying Babar Azam

05:57 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Ranveer Singh hit by deepfake video scandal

01:41 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir hangs out with Indian singer Badshah, video goes viral

11:41 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Humaima Malick comes under fire for sharing bold pictures

11:01 AM | 22 Apr, 2024

Atif Aslam receives hug from fan girl during concert (VIDEO)

03:36 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hania Aamir opens up about her mental health struggles

Lifestyle

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

01:49 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Mamya Shajaffar, and Mehar Bano raise temperature with viral dance ...

05:37 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Hina Rizvi ties the knot with Ammar Khan in Karachi

07:28 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Ayeza Khan radiates elegance in mesmerizing red outfit

12:42 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Pakistani fighter Shahzain Rindh earns Salman Khan's appreciation ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Nida Dar becomes 2nd player from Pakistan's women's team to get 100 ODI wickets

Gold & Silver

07:52 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Gold prices see whooping dip in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: