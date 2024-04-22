Nazish Jahangir responds to fan's question about marrying Babar Azam

Nazish Jahangir Khan is one of Pakistan's most prominent and talented actresses and the very idea of seeing her marry the start Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is very much exciting in itself.

When asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A session what will be her response if she receives a marriage proposal from the Pakistan cricket team's captain, Nazish said obviously she would have to say no. Her remark was ruthless but straightforward.

Nazish Jahangir is known for her role as Zoya in Thays, Faiza in Tohmat, Nimra in Kam Zarf and Shameela in Kahin Deep Jaley. She has been nominated as a Best Emerging Talent in TV at Lux Style Awards.

On the other hand, Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer and the current captain of the Pakistan national cricket team. He is widely regarded as one of the finest batters in contemporary world cricket.