PTI's Shibli Faraz named Leader of Opposition in Senate

Senator Shibli Faraz assumed the role of the opposition leader in the Senate of Pakistan on Monday.
Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), put forth Faraz's nomination for the position, which garnered the support of 21 senators.
This appointment was made in accordance with Rule 16 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, as stated in a notification from the Senate Secretariat.
Having been a serving senator since 2015, Faraz previously held the position of information minister in the PTI government. Recently, he was designated as a focal person for the PTI.
Faraz's appointment follows a period of Senate inactivity lasting three weeks due to the retirement of 52 lawmakers on March 12. Subsequent polls on April 2 resulted in the ruling coalition securing 19 seats, and the unopposed election of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as the Senate chairman.
Amidst protests by the PTI, 41 newly elected senators were sworn in during the session, marking their entry into the Upper House of Parliament. The PTI had boycotted the election citing unfinished polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.
Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.5
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
