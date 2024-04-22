PTI's Shibli Faraz named Leader of Opposition in Senate

Senator Shibli Faraz assumed the role of the opposition leader in the Senate of Pakistan on Monday.

Imran Khan, the former prime minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), put forth Faraz's nomination for the position, which garnered the support of 21 senators.

This appointment was made in accordance with Rule 16 (3) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, as stated in a notification from the Senate Secretariat.

Having been a serving senator since 2015, Faraz previously held the position of information minister in the PTI government. Recently, he was designated as a focal person for the PTI.

Faraz's appointment follows a period of Senate inactivity lasting three weeks due to the retirement of 52 lawmakers on March 12. Subsequent polls on April 2 resulted in the ruling coalition securing 19 seats, and the unopposed election of former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani as the Senate chairman.

Amidst protests by the PTI, 41 newly elected senators were sworn in during the session, marking their entry into the Upper House of Parliament. The PTI had boycotted the election citing unfinished polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



