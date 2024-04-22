Nida Dar becomes 2nd player from Pakistan women's team to get 100 ODI wickets

In a thrilling match in Karachi on Sunday, experienced spinner Nida Dar achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming only the second player from Pakistan's women's team to reach 100 ODI wickets. Despite Dar's stellar performance, Pakistan fell short against the West Indies.

Dar's superb bowling figures of 4/52 elevated her tally in women's ODIs to 103 wickets. However, the West Indies successfully chased down Pakistan's score of 223, securing victory with a boundary from Karishma Ramharack on the final ball of the match.

This win allowed the West Indies to claim a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series and earn crucial points in the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) race.

While Stafanie Taylor (73) and Shemaine Campbelle (52) initially led the West Indies towards victory, Dar's three quick wickets in the latter stages added excitement to the contest. Despite a valiant effort by Pakistan, the West Indies emerged victorious, guided by Ramharack's nerve-wracking boundary.

Taylor's impressive performance earned her the Player of the Match award, while Dar's remarkable achievement with the ball highlighted her significance in the game. She now joins former teammate Sana Mir as one of only 27 players to have amassed over 100 wickets in women's ODIs.

The third and final ODI of the series will take place in Karachi on Tuesday, followed by a five-match T20I series at the same venue, leading up to this year's ICC Women's T20 World Cup.