Game of Thrones prequel 'House of the Dragon' to premiere on August 21

The Game of Thrones fandom is ecstatic as the much-awaited prequel 'House of the Dragon' is all set to premiere on August 21.

The new HBO series is set 200 years before the events of the mega-hit show Game of Thrones. The 10-episode series will be available to stream on HBO Max in the United States and in other countries, a statement said.

Based on the book Fire and Blood by George R R Martin, House of the Dragon tells the story of the royal Targaryen family, the relatives of GOT's primary character Daenerys Targaryen. The author, Martin is all praise for the upcoming prequel as he shared that he had seen a rough cut and “loved it”.

Stars of the new series include Emma D'Arcy of Wanderlust, Matt Smith of Doctor Who and The Crown, Rhys Ifans from The King's Man and Spiderman, and Olivia Cooke, known for appearances in Bates Motel and Ready Player One.

The beguiling series House Of The Dragon promises a memorable adventure with blood-soaking visuals and tantalizing loot at the history of the fearsome House Targaryen.

As for the popular Game of Thrones, its global success was showered with awards. It is based on the well-known books by George R.R. Martin. The show aired in 2011 and ran for eight seasons till 2019.

