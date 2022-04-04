Bushra Bibi's close friend Farah Jamil jets off to Dubai before Aleem Khan comes up with corruption charges

ISLAMABAD – Former provincial minister and disgruntled PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan slammed the PTI-led government, especially his former close friend Imran Khan who called dissenting members ‘traitors’ as the political crisis deepened in Pakistan.

The development comes at a very crucial time as Farah Jamil, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, escaped to Dubai after dissolution of the National Assembly.

Farah, who is based in Lahore, reportedly travelled to the Gulf country in the wee hours of Monday. Her husband, Ahsan Jamil Gujjar, has also flown out of the country.

Reports suggest that FIA did not stop her as there was no restraining order.

The close aide of PM Imran's wife garnered attention as the Opposition and disgruntled PTI members made serious allegations of corruption against her.

Aleem Khan is among those who criticised the premier and his 'new friends' over a number of issues, especially for retaining Usman Buzdar as chief minister of Punjab.

He alleged that former CM Buzdar took bribe for transfers and postings in Punjab. He said that Farah remained complicit in all corrupt practices.

Aleem also called for an investigation into the charges against Farah. He said it needs to be investigated whether the wife of PM Imran was also supporting her close friend.

It is trending on social media since PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders have made the same accusations against Imran Khan and people around him in the past.

1. Y did Farah Khan fly?

2. Y was IG Punjab changed 5 times? 3. Y did IK get funding from India?

4. Y hasn’t IK declared Tosha Khana? 5. Y is PTI not disclosing foreign funds? 6. You were fired for inappropriate behaviour with students (this one is just stating facts) 🤮. https://t.co/xMRhs0Mdph — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 4, 2022

Besides corruption allegations against the PTI government, Aleem slammed PM Imran, saying he met the US ambassador with the latter at Bani Gala. "Were we traitors?" Aleem asked, days after announcing support for PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister's office.