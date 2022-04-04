Pakistani stars, politicians cheer for Arooj Aftab's Grammy win
KARACHI – Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab has got her first Grammy, bagging the prestigious music award for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category while several Pakistani politicians and celebrities shared congratulatory messages for her.

With the latest feat, the Brooklyn-based singer becomes the first Pakistani artist to win the honour at the biggest music night.

The 'astonished' vocalist said, "I think I’m going to faint while accepting her award. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane," she said while revealing that she made about everything that broke her and put her back together.

As Arooj felt proud of grabbing top music honor, many Pakistanis also felicitated singer who rocked minimalism, Sufi, Jazz, and some other genres in her work.

Former Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote What an amazing voice you have and love your style!

Bakhtawar B-Zardari, the daughter of former President Asif Zardari, said Huge win - not just first female to win a Grammy from #Pakistan - but first Pakistani to win a Grammy!!

Mahira Khan also shared how proud she is of Pakistani singer. “Shine on you crazy star,” she said.

Adnan Siddiqui also shared a tweet, saying Aftab's achievement is wonderful news for the industry. "The entire world is recognising our country’s talent. Congratulations. Proud moment for all Pakistanis," he wrote.

Hadiqa Kiani, Rohail Hyatt, Muniba Mazari, Saba Qamar, and Ali Zafar also took to social media after Aftab won her first-ever Grammy.

