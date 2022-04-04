Pakistani stars, politicians cheer for Arooj Aftab's Grammy win

KARACHI – Pakistani musician Arooj Aftab has got her first Grammy, bagging the prestigious music award for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category while several Pakistani politicians and celebrities shared congratulatory messages for her.

With the latest feat, the Brooklyn-based singer becomes the first Pakistani artist to win the honour at the biggest music night.

The 'astonished' vocalist said, "I think I’m going to faint while accepting her award. I feel like this category in and of itself has been so insane," she said while revealing that she made about everything that broke her and put her back together.

As Arooj felt proud of grabbing top music honor, many Pakistanis also felicitated singer who rocked minimalism, Sufi, Jazz, and some other genres in her work.

Former Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari wrote What an amazing voice you have and love your style!

Bakhtawar B-Zardari, the daughter of former President Asif Zardari, said Huge win - not just first female to win a Grammy from #Pakistan - but first Pakistani to win a Grammy!!

Huge win - not just first female to win a Grammy from #Pakistan - but first Pakistani to win a #Grammy!! Congratulations @arooj_aftab ♥️ https://t.co/IMyehjyWe7 — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) April 4, 2022

Mahira Khan also shared how proud she is of Pakistani singer. “Shine on you crazy star,” she said.

So so proud! Shine on you crazy star @arooj_aftab ✨🇵🇰🕊 https://t.co/Dgn4rZ5RY6 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 3, 2022

Adnan Siddiqui also shared a tweet, saying Aftab's achievement is wonderful news for the industry. "The entire world is recognising our country’s talent. Congratulations. Proud moment for all Pakistanis," he wrote.

Such a wonderful news for the industry. @arooj_aftab proves her mettle. The entire world is recognising our country’s talent. Congratulations. Proud moment for all Pakistanis #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/k8Uz8FQdXQ — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) April 4, 2022

Hadiqa Kiani, Rohail Hyatt, Muniba Mazari, Saba Qamar, and Ali Zafar also took to social media after Aftab won her first-ever Grammy.

In this chaotic world, I’m very happy to wake up to the most beautiful news, @arooj_aftab has won her first Grammy 🥺🥰 so proud of you. Keep making us proud you rock star! — Hadiqa Kiani (@Hadiqa_Kiani) April 4, 2022

Congratulations @arooj_aftab. You have made us all proud. More power to you 😊🙏🏻#AroojAftab #GrammyAwards — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 4, 2022

Wow ! This is amazing. @arooj_aftab Having witnessed your journey since back in the day, your perseverance and pursuit for knowledge in your field gives us great joy and a sense of pride. May you keep shining. Bohat si duyaayein.



The news we should see all over national media. https://t.co/w5AlDKDmq8 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 3, 2022